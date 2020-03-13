Maine Endwell High School taking additional virus prep steps

ENDWELL, NY – Maine-Endwell High School is putting a moratorium on extracurricular events to keep its students and staff safe.

The school’s Board of Education made the decision last night in response to growing fear of COVID-19.

The suspension on things like club activities, large gatherings, and unauthorized visitors, will last from this coming Monday to April 13th, which covers the school’s spring break.

ME Superintendent of Schools Jason Van Fossen says the school does not make this decision lightly.

“Now that we’re dealing with this potential situation that is going to keep students from coming to our school buildings, and/or the fear of ‘what does this mean for me,’ it just puts on an added layer of stress on an already difficult situation at times,” says Van Fossen.

Van Fossen says the Board felt the need to be proactive rather than wait on plans from the state.



Spring sports teams are still practicing, but Van Fossen says if other schools close that M-E will have to join them.

Many expect a decision to close all K through 12 schools to be imminent.