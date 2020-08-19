Maine- Endwell Field Hockey stars are not letting the pandemic dampen their spirits

Last week, the Big 10 Conference announced that all fall sports would be postponed.

This affected countless student-athletes, and as NewsChannel 34’s Cam Lavallee shows us, that includes two local players as well.

For the last few years, Anna Castaldo and Sam Palmer were a dynamic duo for the Maine-Endwell field hockey team.

With Anna netting goal after goal for the Spartans, and Sam shutting opposing offenses down defensively, the two were an integral core in M-E’s back-to-back state championship runs.

Now, after being teammates, the two will become Big 10 rivals with Palmer at Ohio State and Castaldo at Maryland.

However, after last week’s announcement from the conference that fall sports are postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the two will have to wait even longer to face off.

Ohio State Back Sam Palmer says, “I feel like we all kind of knew, or anticipated it a little bit. But, right when it happened, it kind of just hit you in the face. You’re like, woah, this is crazy. Our season is actually done. It was reality.”

Maryland Forward/Midfield Anna Castaldo says, “I was obviously upset. You know, it’s kind of upsetting to hear that because you, we were all really looking forward to it, and excited to start preseason and just compete. But, so yeah, I was pretty upset. I think we all were.”

For both Anna and Sam, this fall will be the first time in years that the two will not be playing competitive field hockey games.

Maryland Forward/Midfield Anna Castaldo says, “Weird. It was weird even just going out there for the first time for practice. I was like, oh my god, I haven’t been out here in so long, like on real astroturf. So, it was so nice to finally be able to do that.”

Ohio State Back Sam Palmer says, “So weird, honestly, thinking about it. The pandemic, because even in the spring, I would have training stuff. I would play USA Futures. So, I would’ve been training all last spring. So, even that was weird.”

Despite losing a season in the fall, the two programs are still training and preparing for a potential spring season.

Ohio State Back Sam Palmer says, “For sure. We’re still keeping positive mindsets. Really working hard and talking as a team. Trying to stay connected, even though we kind of have to social distance even when we’re there.”

Maryland Forward/Midfield Anna Castaldo says, “Of course. We’re hoping that’s going to be the case. We’re hoping that we’ll have a season in the spring. We don’t know what it will look like, or if it will really happen. But, we’re still going to train as if we will have a season.”

After training their whole lives to reach this point, despite the set back, both say they’re still thrilled to be at their respective schools.