MaddieStrong Bridge Run goes virtual

BINGHAMTON, NY – The 10th anniversary of the Bridge Run Half Marathon and 5-K will be virtual this year, which is disheartening to race organizers.

Previous editions of the race, named this year for Maddie Shaw, who died of cancer last year, have seen thousands of people line up for each event, but that will not be the case this year.

The coronavirus pandemic has forced organizers to hold a virtual version that allows racers to run the course over several weekends in September.

The race, originally scheduled to close out the weekend of the 27th, is giving those who have already registered for the event the option to either participate this year, or defer to next year.

New details of the event and its instructions for participants will be released August 14th.