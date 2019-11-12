Maddie Shaw passes away after cancer battle

BINGHAMTON, NY – It is with great sadness that we report the death of Maddie Shaw of Binghamton.

The Binghamton High School sophomore died Sunday from complications from Ewing’s Sarcoma one week after her 15th birthday.

Maddie was diagnosed with cancer at age 9 and bravely endured multiple surgeries and rounds of chemotherapy and radiation.

Many organizations, including the Discovery Center, Binghamton Rumble Ponies, Make A Wish and A Room To Heal, held events in support of Maddie and the Shaw family raised money and awareness for pediatric cancer organizations like Alex’s Lemonade Stand.

There was even a pie in the face fundraiser at Horace Mann Elementary.

Maddie will be remembered for her wit, her spunk and her perseverance.