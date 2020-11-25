Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade to air in a different fashion

NEW YORK CITY – While this year’s event may be different, the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will still air tomorrow morning for everyone to see.

Crews are hard at work going through the finishing touches for all the floats and balloons that will be featured in this year’s parade.

The musical acts are also getting their rehearsals in as well, including Jimmy Fallon and the Radio City Rockettes.

Instead of marching the normal 2 and a half mile parade route, this year’s parade has been pieced together over the course of several days, and will air as a whole from 9:30 to noon tomorrow on NBC 5.