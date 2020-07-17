Mabel D. Orr shares reopening process

BINGHAMTON, NY – A local boutique is considering a new approach after unforeseen success in conducting business online.

Mabel D. Orr LLC, located on Washington Street, was closed for about 2 and a half months following the arrival of COVID-19 to Broome County.

While its doors were closed, the business used a delivery technique affectionately called D. Orr to Door, so it could still serve local customers.

The establishment sells dresses, bags, shoes, suits, ties, and more.

Owner Heidi Weeks says while she may prefer helping her customers face to face, online business may be best for business.

“I think it’s really important to stay connected with your customers, with your community. You want to generate something for them to want to come back. If online works for you, great. If it’s delivery, if it’s just email presence, you can have live Facebook shopping virtually, whatever works for you,” says Weeks.

Mabel D. Orr has floor markers for social distancing as well as 4 sanitation stations throughout the floor.

It also cleans dressing rooms and clothes with disinfectant spray and a hot steamer.

Mabel D. Orr is designing its website, which will be active soon.

You can also search “Mabel D. Orr” on Facebook.