Lupo’s makes donation to CHOW, Catholic Charites

BINGHAMTON, NY – A mainstay in Greater Binghamton life is making sure it can help people who are struggling during this Thanksgiving season.

Lupo’s, the home of the spiedie and rib pits that occupy many locations in our area, made monetary donations to local pantries to make sure no one goes hungry for Turkey Day.

Sam and Steve Lupo, who run the business their father and uncle started, gave checks valued at $2,000 to representatives from Catholic Charities and the Broome County Council of Churches for their pantries.

Council Executive Director Reverend Doctor Joseph Sellepack says the company has always come through for the community.

“They’re just blowing me away with the gift that they gave this year. This is just an impressive gift that comes into CHOW at a very important time. I’m very grateful for all that this company has done. They are just a great company,” says Sellepack.

Sellepack says the donations will go toward helping hungry people in our area.

The council runs CHOW, which has given out food to those in need all year, even with the coronavirus.

Sam A. Lupo and Sons President Sam Lupo says the company owes its success to the community.

“The community, obviously, for us to grow, has been super supportive. We thought, in our new building, what nicer way to say ‘thank you’ actually to our community, than by making a donation to CHOW and Catholic Charities. Especially during this time of thanks, and during this time of COVID, when there is obviously a huge need for food,” says Lupo.

The donations were made after the company moved into a brand new U-S-D-A production facility.

Lupo’s is also preparing to celebrate 70 years of business in our area.