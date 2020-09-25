LUMA’s virtual reality opera premieres

BINGHAMTON, NY – LUMA’s pioneering dive into live 3-D musical theater debuted on the internet last night.

“Miranda” a steampunk virtual reality opera was live streamed on YouTube for 3 performances last night.

It’s also available in an interactive format through gaming systems and V-R headsets.

It’s a murder mystery set in a futuristic dystopian Manhattan.

Live opera singers at Tri-Cities Opera Center in Binghamton wear motion-capture suits to bring the animated avatars to life.

The ground-breaking performances combine gaming technology with world-class opera talent.

But opening night was not without a few technical hiccups.

“Nobody’s ever done anything like this before. Real time, virtual reality opera streaming live over the internet, with live actors controlling live avatars. It’s like nothing you’ve ever seen. And so, there’s bound to be a couple flaws along the way. In the first performance, Miranda’s face capture failed so you couldn’t actually watch her sing while she was performing. That was fixed by the second performance. And we continue to refine things even during the performances throughout the weekend,” says LUMA Co-Founder Joshua Bernard.

What Bernard calls a leap of faith is a co-production of Tri-Cities Opera, Opera Omaha, Enhance V-R and LUMA which was unable to stage its traditional projection arts festival in downtown

Binghamton due to limits on gatherings and social distancing.

Miranda continues with 3 more performances both tonight and tomorrow night.

Showtimes are 6, 7:45 and 9 P-M.

For more information, go to MirandaVR.com.