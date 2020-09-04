LUMA still fundraising with virtual festival 3 weeks out

BINGHAMTON, NY – If not for COVID, tens of thousands of people would be enjoying the beautiful weather in downtown Binghamton tonight as the LUMA Projection Arts Festival would begin.

Instead, organizers are preparing for a live socially distanced virtual reality musical over the internet taking place in 3 weeks.

LUMA, in conjunction with Tri-Cities Opera and Opera Omaha, is presenting “Miranda” a futuristic murder mystery opera during which 3 artists will sing 5 roles live while using motion-capture technology to animate the on-screen avatars.

LUMA is looking to raise $40,000 from members of the community and has received $32,000 so far.

“390 people. But, there are 50,000 people who come to LUMA every year. So, if you’re one of those people sitting at home and have not contributed yet to any of the Kickstarters, this is the year we really need you. We will not be back next year if we can’t raise the funds to finish this project and be sustainable into 2021,” says Co-Founder Joshua Bernard.

Bernard says the festival did recently receive some additional support from the City of Binghamton and that more corporate sponsors are still being sought.

Miranda will be performed 9 times over 3 nights, September 24th through the 26th, and can be viewed online, through a YouTube channel and using a virtual reality headset.

To donate, find a link at LUMAFestival.com.