LUMA shows off technology that will bring TCO’s 3D”Miranda” performance to life

BINGHAMTON, NY – Just because tens of thousand so people couldn’t jam the streets of downtown Binghamton this year, doesn’t mean LUMA isn’t prepared to bring cutting edge art to a broad audience.

The projection arts festival is partnering with Tri-Cities Opera for a live 3-D virtual reality opera performance over the internet later this month.

Today, the organizations invited the media, sponsors and local dignitaries to the opera center to see how its 3-D motion capture technology, derived from video games, will be used by singers to bring avatars alive in the steampunk opera “Miranda.”

When it appeared that the pandemic might fully short-circuit LUMA this year, organizers worked with local sponsors and leveraged the connections of TCO in order to still dazzle audiences.

“To really deliver something spectacular on a level that is on par with the wonderful legacy of this company and taking that to the next level,” says TCO General Director John Rozzoni.

“You had more hurdles than ever this year. And you still figured out a way to make it work. To the sponsors who are here and recognize the value of this event and said, ‘When times are tough, we need to give more, or make sure we sustain our commitments because we don’t want to lose these wonderful community assets,” says Binghamton Mayor Rich David.

LUMA credits the City of Binghamton, Visions, M and T Bank and IBM for providing the support to make “Miranda” possible.

9 live shows will run online September 24th through the 26th.

Viewers are asked to reserve a spot at LUMAFestival.com.

Those planning to experience the fully immersive world with a VR headset, or those who want to participate in the interactive aspects through a game console, must register in advance.