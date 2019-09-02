LUMA exhibit brings global warming to light

BINGHAMTON N.Y. -As LUMA weekend approaches, one of the features is preparing for a first of its kind performance.

Onionlab and and artist Xavi Bove, both based in Spain, are teaming up for Phasing Rain.



Phasing Rain will take place on one of the lower levels of the State Street parking garage.



The artists will use their expertise in lighting and sound design, packing the garage with 26 speakers, to immerse people into the center of a storm, aiming to bringing awareness to the threat of global warming.



Bove says this is their 3rd year performing at LUMA and this is unlike anything they’ve done before

“This is the first time we are in a parking garage. Normally we do big projects outdoors. This is pretty interesting to do something in here also because of the uncontrolled situation you’re in regarding the sound reflection and lights,” says Bove.

Phasing Rain will be having shows from 8 to midnight on Friday and Saturday.

It’s one of two LUMA features that requires a ticket.



To purchase, go to Lumafestival.com/tickets.