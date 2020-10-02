Low water levels don’t deter salmon fishers

PULASKI, NY – A river in the Syracuse area is unexpectedly low at this time of the year, and the coronavirus would only lessen the amount of fishers at the Salmon River in Pulaski.

Or, so you might think.

Several fishers, including some from Binghamton, are still out there at this time of year for several reasons.

In Pulaski, there’s a 12 mile stretch that people all over the world flock to every year.

This year, the world travelers aren’t there.

Neither is the water.

“It’s like record setting, uncommonly low,” says Owner of Salmon River Sports Shop, Zana Gervaise, “The reservoir is what actually controls the water level. But because there isn’t any water to release, it’s just all natural.”

There has been rain recently, but it could use a lot more to help push the fish up the river.

“Most of it got absorbed because it’s been so dry,” says Michaela Felter of Binghamton, NY.

“We got some rain last night, it didn’t really affect the water flow so the fish are very condensed, they’re in small pools.”

The rain hasn’t filled the salmon river but it seems the pandemic has brought more people to it, some for the first time.

“This is my first year of salmon fishing, yes,” says Sean Hanson of Philadelphia, PA. “My girlfriend and I are looking to move to Alaska with everything that’s going on in the country right now. We want to kind of get away so we’ve been going to isolated spots and fishing more.”

For others, they’re simply looking for the sense of normalcy during pandemic with tradition being the prize.

“I’ve been comping up here since I was 10 years old, my grandfather brought me and I’ve been coming ever since,” says a Binghamton resident.

“I think it’s an activity that people can feel confident in that they can space out properly, get outside, get fresh air and it’s something new to try and well why not, there isn’t much else to do. Let’s give this a shot,” says Gervaise.

The fish will still run, the reward is a shot at an experience like no other on the East Coast.

“I’m just glad we were able to come up here. It wasn’t a huge run today so we weren’t sure we were going to stay and I’m just grateful we did,” says Felter.