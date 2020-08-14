Love Drives Us parade to be held Saturday

BINGHAMTON, NY – A car parade is planned along Front Street tomorrow that focuses on what unites rather than divides us.

Love Drives Us, a Community Caravan, is starting at the SUNY Broome campus and will travel down Front until it ends at Riverside Drive in Binghamton.

The parade is supported by the Town of Dickinson and City of Binghamton and is open to all comers.

Among the committed participants is the Binghamton School Music Van, a Chenango Valley school bus, various car clubs, the Ross Park Zoo and the United Way.

Organizer Joanne Arnold says its like a regatta on land that celebrates the spirit of our area.

“Businesses still have to go on, schools still have to go on, families still have to go on. What we’re going to do is we’re going to have a nice eclectic blend of parts of the community,” says Arnold.

Arnold says the parade is for everyone and has no charity or political cause attached.

Participants will begin lining up in Parking Lot 1 at SUNY Broome at 10 AM tomorrow with the parade beginning at 11.

Folks are encouraged to decorate their vehicles, make noise and engage in general revelry.