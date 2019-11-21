Lourdes observes Lung Cancer Awareness month

• Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer death in the United States taking more lives annually than breast, prostate and colon cancer combined.



• Lourdes is bringing awareness about lung cancer to the community with the Shine-A-Light Event in the Main Lobby at Lourdes Hospital on Thursday, November 21 from 6 – 7:30 p.m.



• Guests will learn about the latest advancements in lung cancer screening and treatments from experts at Lourdes and Broome Oncology, and hear stories of survival from patients. There will be information about the Lourdes Lung Cancer Screening Program, Lourdes Pain and Wellness Program, Pulmonary Rehabilitation, the Lourdes Supportive and Palliative Medicine Program, the YMCA Live Strong Program and more. There will also be massages available, a photo booth, therapy dogs, door prize drawings and gift bags for all attendees.