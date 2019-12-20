Lourdes holiday toy donation

BINGHAMTON, NY – Another establishment in our area is giving toys to children in need for this holiday season.

Lourdes Hospital joined the group yesterday of organizations making sure children have something to celebrate this Christmas.

The clinic held it’s annual Christmas Mission Project this year, accepting wish-lists for families who could not afford to go out and purchase essential items themselves.

Most of the lists included important items like socks, pajamas, towels, underwear, gift cards, and a few toys as well.



Lourdes Manager of Community Development Karen Riewerts says the workers at the hospital helped make this year’s holidays very happy for nearly 100 families.

“We gather all the lists from various departments throughout Lourdes. We take those lists and distribute them to departments that have requested a Christmas Mission Family to be able to shop for. The workers in those areas that want to shop for families get the lists, they sign up, and decide what they are going to purchase for the families,” says Riewerts.

Approximately 80 departments within Lourdes helped with the project.

Some physicians and community groups helped out as well.

Riewerts says the hospital always tries to go big for the people it serves.