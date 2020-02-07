Lourdes discusses the Southern Tier Heart Walk event

BINGHAMTON, NY – A hospital in our area is preparing for a walk to benefit those with heart problems.

Lourdes Hospital held an information session in their All Spice Cafe today regarding healthy food choices, and essential heart health information.

The main booth was near the main entrance of the cafe, and had pins, flyers, and cards.

Some of the cards promoted the upcoming Southern Tier Heart Walk set for April 5th from SUNY Broome.

The booth also had some guides to boost your heart’s overall health.