Lourdes Childcare moves locations

BINGHAMTON, NY- A beloved childcare facility has moved to a bigger location.

The Lourdes Childcare center has moved to a new location in the old Saint Thomas School building on Aquinas Street.

The facility will now be able to hold 208 kids opposed to the 87 in the old location on the hospital campus.

It also has a gym to encourage motor growth and physical activity.

The childcare serves kids beginning at 6 weeks and will now be able to add school age programs up to 12 years for after school and summer programs.

Lourdes Childcare Director Sheila Fetterman says there’s a lot of attention in getting children ready for school.

“Honestly I think that the general family feel that we have. That is something that we are very proud of. We know all of the children and their families, we know what they’re like,” says Fetterman.

They’ve been in their new location for two and a half weeks, with some very positive feedback.

They are also hiring teachers and teacher assistants.

Lourdes staff gets priority, but they do have community spots, and are expected to reach their full capacity in the next few months.

You can call the Lourdes Childcare Center at 772-8110.