Lourdes Auxiliary names Auxilian of the Year

BINGHAMTON N.Y – A group devoted to helping Lourdes Hospital is honoring its leader.

Jackie Sands, currently the President of the Lourdes Auxiliary Board, has been named Auxilian of the Year.

The auxiliary is a group of volunteers dedicated to making the hospital a better place.

Since its founding in the 1950’s, the group has donated over 3 million dollars, most of it raised through the annual Lourdes Ball and the gift shop and cafe in the hospital which the Auxiliary helps to staff.

Recent projects include money for the Lourdes Dental Van and to purchase bariatric scales for doctors offices.

Sands says the group tries to raise 100 thousand dollars each year.

“The Lourdes Auxiliary has become such an important part of my life. It has helped me recognize how much good is being done in our community, in so many levels, on so many fronts. And it’s helped me to realize that we can all give. We can all give back. This is an amazing place to live.”

Sands says that now that she’s fully retired, she plans to increase the amount of volunteering that she does.

Anyone who is interested in joining the Auxiliary can call 728-5213 or visit healthcare.ascension.org.