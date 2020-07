BINGHAMTON, NY – A group of volunteers dedicated to making Lourdes Hospital a better place is spreading the love to some other local charities.

Lourdes Auxiliary is donating $20,000 to groups fighting COVID-19.

The YMCA and Mercy House are each receiving $5,000 and Catholic Charities of Broome County is getting $3,000.

CHOW and the Mental Health Association will each receive $2,500.

And the auxiliary is giving the Children’s Home of Wyoming Conference $2,000 for summer programming.