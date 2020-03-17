Lost Dog Cafe continues to serve school children, though are opting not to do take out service

BINGHAMTON, NY – Local eateries continue to assist with feeding children now that schools are closed.

The owners and some staff from the Lost Dog Cafe were at Walnut Street Park in Binghamton this morning distributing free lunches.

They later gave them out at Sunflower Park on Murray Street.

The lunches included a peanut butter and jelly sandwich, cheese stick, granola bar and fruit roll-up.

The goal was to focus on high-needs neighborhoods like North of Main, or NoMa, and the First Ward.

“Although the schools are handing out lunches maybe some of the kids wouldn’t be able to get over there. So, we decided to try to help out,” says Co-Owner Marie McKenna.

McKenna says that depending on the response, they plan to be at Walnut at 11am and Sunflower at noon every Tuesday and Thursday.

Meanwhile, the Lost Dog has opted not to provide takeout food at its cafe for now.

McKenna says she didn’t want to put her staff at risk by asking them to travel to work.

She also says there are a lot of logistical challenges and unknowns to transitioning to a takeout-only operation, such as staffing and inventory.