Lost Dog Cafe celebrates Mardi Gras

BINGHAMTON, NY – The Lost Dog Cafe is gearing up for one last blowout before Lent begins on Wednesday.

The downtown Binghamton eatery and bar is hosting its 26th annual Mardi Gras celebration tomorrow night, Fat Tuesday.

The Louisiana-style party mixes classic Cajun and Creole dishes with music from the Basin Street Jazz Band.

There’s chicken, shrimp or vegetarian jambalaya, creole deviled eggs, fried green tomatoes and a boozy banana pudding.

Plus, everyone gets a complimentary piece of King Cake.

Whomever finds the small baby figurine in their slice gets their meal for free.

Co-Owner Marie McKenna says Lost Dog was one of the first establishments to mark the occasion back in 1995.

“I don’t think a lot of people knew about it at first. Now, it’s become much more popular. But before, I think it was just a unique blend of some Southern traditions that we never had experienced before. The food is delicious, the music is great, it’s just a fun little carnival evening,” says McKenna.

“The band also strolls around the restaurant a couple times during the night. So, that gets the people charged. They just seem to really feed off the energy of the band too,” says musician Dennis Martin.

Basin Street will perform Dixieland Jazz, some current tunes in the New Orleans style and even music from the Roaring Twenties in honor of 2020.

There will be complimentary beads and masks and artistic masquerade masks by artist EL Downey are on display.

The band plays in the lounge from 4 to 9 and the party there continues until midnight.

Dinner service in the cafe is from 5 until 10 tomorrow.