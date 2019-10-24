Long-Term Care Luncheon shines a light on exceptional nursing home employees

BINGHAMTON NY – Nursing home professionals from around the area were given a special thank you yesterday.

The 10th annual Long-Term Care Luncheon was held at the Holiday Inn Binghamton, honoring 65 caregivers from 13 different facilities.

As Employees of Distinction, they were rewarded for providing exceptional care for patients and families.

Administrator at UHS Senior Living at Ideal Michele Gordon says that frontline caregivers are the backbone that hold nursing homes together.

“You know, many of the awardees have gone unrecognized or unappreciated, or feel that way. So this is our way of recognizing the hard work that they do and the fragile population that they serve. So, they receive a lunch, they receive a glass award, and a certificate with their name on it and just some public recognition,” says Gordon.

The recipients do everything from hands-on care to managing building maintenance and meal preparation.