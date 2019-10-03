Long Island Master Print Maker comes to Binghamton for First Friday

BINGHAMTON N.Y – The Orazio Salati Gallery on State Street is showcasing the work of a master printmaker.

“Making An Impression” is an exhibition of wood cuts and lino-cuts by Beth Atkinson of Long Island.

A former art teacher, Atkinson makes large scale prints that she often colors in with watercolors.

Or she adds color by printing onto colored paper, a process known as chine colle.

Gallery Owner Orazio Salati says her inspiration came from family trips as a kid.

“As a child, a big influence on her was trips to national parks around the country. It made a big impression on her and what she does now which are landscapes, natural settings, waterfalls and trees,” says Orazio.

Atkinson will be at the gallery for the opening Friday evening from 6 to 9, as well as November’s First Friday Art Walk.

And she’ll return later next month to be a keynote speaker at the New York State Art Teachers Association convention taking place in Binghamton.