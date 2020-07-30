Lockheed Martin introduces new all virtual drone intern program

OWEGO, NY – A group of Lockheed Martin interns took to the air Thursday evening, albeit virtually.

The company is finishing up its first year with an entirely virtual internship program, in which they constructed and flew drones using simulation technology extremely similar to real life drones.

After weeks of working with team members, the interns raced their drones against teams from other branches of the company, such as Hanover, Maryland and Valley Forge Pennsylvania, in a partnership with the Drone Racing League.

This is the second year of interning for Systems Engineering Intern Vera Puglisi , who says she has never worked with drones before, but her team made it easy to learn.

“I kind of had an earlier transition of getting used to working and living in the same spot. But it definetly got a lot easier when I had the proper tools and honestly just like the proper support from my manager and my lead and everyone that was on my team,” says Puglisi.

Hardware Systems Engineering Senior and Rotary Admission Systems Business Intern Program Co-lead Bryan Senchuck says the company has been working to keep everyone socialized, including virtual events like at home scavenger hunts.

Senchuck says interns do the same amount of work as Level 1 or 2 employees and it is important to treat them as such.

“A big component is interpersonal interactions, you know, social engagement activities and a lot about the professional development events and all those really provide a very positive intern experience. And so we hope we can have some component in person, just from a networking perspective, but it is really nice that our company supports the virtual framework,” says Senchuck.

Those interesting in interning or working for Lockheed can visit LockheedMartinjobs.com.