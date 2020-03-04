Lockheed Martin hosts Engineering Day

OWEGO, NY – Children are taking a different approach to learning STEM essentials.

A total of 160 8th grade students from schools all across Broome County visited Lockheed Martin in Owego recently.

It’s all a part of E-Day, or Engineering Day, during which the kids built robots and programmed them to do certain things.

They built little LEGO vehicles that had a wireless connection to a computer, which kids could use to type instructions for the vehicles.

Engineering Program Manager Mary Driver says giving kids a new way to learn can be refreshing for them.

“These activities, where they get them out of schools or getting them hands on as something different, gives them such an opportunity to think and expand, and so seeing it from my own kids experience, of how that expands their capabilities, really gets them to see how the things they are learning in school applies, what they can do with it in the future, and see a future in any one of these fields that we’re talking about,” says Driver.

Lockheed Martin workers volunteered for the program all week leading up to E-Day.