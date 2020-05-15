Lockheed Martin finalizes major helicopter deal with India

OWEGO, NY – Lockheed Martin has finalized a deal to sell helicopters to India that will sustain hundreds of jobs in Owego for the next 4 to 5 years.

The sale of 24 MH-60R Seahawk naval helicopters was originally agreed to during a trip President Trump made to India back in February.

The initial contract is for 900 million dollars but Lockheed will receive additional funds for unique modifications that India requests and logistical support.

The Director of Naval Helicopter Programs Tom Kane says with the merger of Lockheed and Sikorsky several years ago, the frames of the aircraft will be constructed by legacy Sikorsky sites in Alabama and Connecticut and have all of its avionics and mission controls installed in Owego.

Kane says the anti-submarine, anti-surface warfare choppers have been a significant product line for the Owego site for many years.

“The predecessor aircraft is the SH60 Bravo, really started in the 70’s. This program and the follow on program Romeo and Sierra have really been a hallmark for the site for 40 years,” says Kane.

This marks the 5th country that Lockheed has sold the Seahawk to joining Australia, Denmark, Saudi Arabia and, of course, the US Navy.

Kane says the Navy is also negotiating deals with Greece and South Korea