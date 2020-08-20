Local woman finds dream home on HGTV

JOHNSON CITY, NY – A popular home show has helped a local opera singer find her new home.

Andrea Gregori was featured on an episode of HGTV’s House Hunters Wednesday night.

In the episode, Gregori looked at houses throughout the Triple Cities area, including the one she eventually chose in Johnson City.

Gregori was looking for a house with, among other criteria, two bedrooms, space for her dog, and good acoustics to practice her singing.

After going through the decision-making process, Gregori is happy with the choice she made.

“I was open to most any place within the Triple Cities, or Broome County for that matter. When I made my choice, I knew, I just knew that it was the right one. I’m very happy with the choice that I made,” says Gregori.

This is the first time the series has featured a home in Broome County, with realtor, and personal friend of Gregori’s, Jeri Sarrge, making her second appearance on the show.

Sarrge helped Julie and Ike Lovelass find a place in Owego in 2018, which the couple then flipped and turned into the Belva Lockwood Inn.

For Sarrge, she’s just proud to be able to highlight the Southern Tier.

“It’s a little bit unique. I’m her realtor, but I’m also her friend. So, I give her my opinion a little bit more than maybe I would have with a normal buyer. I’m just excited to be able to draw a little national attention to Broome and Tioga counties,” says Sarrge.

Gregori chose her Johnson City home over one in Binghamton and one in Endicott.

To watch the full episode of House Hunters, you can visit HGTV.com.