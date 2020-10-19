Local woman finalist in “Boxtumes” contest on Live with Kelly and Ryan

ENDICOTT, NY – A local woman’s handiwork has made her a finalist on Live with Kelly and Ryan.

Maryann Caruso of Endicott was announced as one of the finalists for the shows Boxtumes contest.

The contest encourages viewers to make one of a kind Halloween costumes from upcycled delivery boxes and crafting supplies.

Caruso’s design featured boxes re-designed to look like New York Yankees action figure packaging.

The winner will be announced on October 30th and will receive 5 thousand dollars and a year of Amazon Prime.

To see the rest of the finalists and vote on your favorite visit KellyandRyan.com.