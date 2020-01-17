Local woman celebrates her 100th birthday

BINGHAMTON, NY – 100 years of age may seem like an unlikely feat for many of us, but a woman in our area hits that mark today.

Hektor celebrated turning 100 years old today at the Vestal Park Rehab and Nursing Center.

Her youngest son, David was there with his wife Vickie to mark the occasion.

One of her older sons joined her a little later in the day.

A special salute was presented to Hektor by the office State Senator Fred Akshar.

Hektor says you have to treat yourself to make it this far in life.

“Just try to be busy a little bit, so you don’t think of the bad things. You think of the good things. Eat a good meal, I guess,” said Hektor.

There will be a family gathering at the Nursing Center tomorrow.

Relatives from all over the country will be joining Hektor for the party.

