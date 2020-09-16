Local woman celebrates 101st birthday

BINGHAMTON, NY – A born and bred Binghamton woman has celebrated a milestone few get to.

Cecile Smith celebrated her 101st birthday yesterday at Elderwood Independent Living Center in Vestal.

Smith was born in Binghamton in 1919, leaving only to attend Cortland College where she got her education degree.

She had a long career as a teacher in kindergarten through 8th grade, even spending some time teaching in one room schoolhouses in the area.

The majority of her time was spent in the Susquehanna Valley School District.

“I’ve always liked kids, all the time ever since I was the oldest of 4. Of course I always had to be the boss. But that’s the way it is when you’re the teacher you’re the boss,” says Smith.

Smith married her husband, Stuart, in 1940.

Together they had 3 children, a number of grandchildren and great grandchildren, and even a few double greats.