Local Utopia opens its doors in Owego

OWEGO, NY – A small boutique shop in Owego has officially opened it’s doors.

Local Utopia is a lifestyle retail shop which offers apparel, accessories, and more.

The store, located on Lake Street, also sells locally sourced products such as Owego Soap Company soaps as well as Crystal City Olive Oils.

The store is owned by Elizabeth Skovira , who was working at in the diamond district in New York City prior to the pandemic, and says the idea for the store came from the fictional Rose Apothecary in the hit T.V. show, Schitt’s Creek.

Skovira, originally from Owego, says it’s a thrill to be able to start a business in her hometown.

“It’s exciting, because a lot of my friends came back too. So, it’s kind of like a rekindling of all of our friendships, and we’re all doing things we wanted to do now. So, for a lot of people, COVID was a big disaster. I feel like, in Owego, it’s just like making everything better, and more exciting, and bringing a new generation and new things here,” says Skovira.

If you’d like to check out Owego’s latest shopping spot, Local Utopia is open Monday and Wednesday through Saturday from 10 to 5, as well as Sunday from noon to 5.