Local travel advisories 2/7/20

Travel Advisories had been put in effect for the following counties:

Broome:

Sheriff Dave Harder has issued a travel advisory for Broome County.

Limit travel if possible, if you are in an accident stay in your vehicle, wait for help.

Do not get out of your vehicle and walk around on the roadway to avoid oncoming traffic.

Remember to take breaks while breaking while shoveling to avoid back injuries.

Tioga:

Due to the current weather conditions, the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office has issued a travel advisory for Tioga County as of 11:00 AM today.

Snow will continue throughout the day with periods of very heavy snowfall, possibly up to 2 inches an hour. Stay tuned to local media outlets or NOAA radio for weather updates.

All unnecessary travel should be postponed pending improved weather and road conditions.

A travel advisory for snow and blowing snow means that visibility will be limited due to a combination of falling and blowing snow. Use caution when traveling and plan accordingly.

Dial 511 for road updates or 511NY.org.

Cortland:

Sheriff Helms has issued a travel advisory for Friday 2/7/20 until midnight tonight.

Dangerous Travel continues. Numerous reports of icy roads and traffic accidents. Please be very careful! Consider delaying travel if it is not an emergency.

Travel is not restricted at this time, but not recommended.