Local textile artist makes masks while battling cancer

During her battle with cancer, a local textile artist is still finding time to lend her services to the community.



Andrea Coonick owns Candi Andi, a business which creates products such as eye masks, pillows, satchels and more.



Coonick, who is currently going through intensive cancer treatment, decided to use her skills to help local hospitals who are looking for assistance.



On days when Coonick feels well enough, she’s making homemade surgical masks to deliver to the hospital.



Coonick says the response to her work has made it all worthwhile, and has a message for others who are looking to help.

“It really is true when you give out, you get gifts in other kinds of ways. Just seeing the joy on people’s faces is, and just hearing people, you know, how they can help. Then, the community coming together is really a beautiful thing to see,” says Coonick.

In about a week and a half, Coonick has made over 75 masks, and has been contacted by other industries such as delivery drivers and restaurant workers.

Due to high volume, Coonick has set up a GoFundMe page to raise money for more materials

You can help support Coonick here.