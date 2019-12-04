Local teenager creates care packages for service men and women overseas

BINGHAMTON, NY: A local teenager is making headlines with her donations for those who can’t be with their families for the holidays.



A family operated organization called B-C Holiday Care Packages was the brainchild of 16 year old Ariana Westbrook.

The organization donates essential items to military members serving abroad.

BC Holiday Care Packages was created 4 years ago, and got about 200 dollars worth of supplies.



It has partnered with Pack N Mail in Endicott to get items to servicemen and women quickly.



Westbrook says her family’s organization has grown significantly, which is no small feat.

“Obviously, there’s this great amount of pride that I take in this, and I really love doing it. It makes me happy to do it this year, but it’s more about being happy for the soldiers who are getting it. Because you know they’re not going to go out and get it, So you know that you’re doing something to make them happy while they’re risking their lives for us every day,” says Westbrook.

Westbrook says her cousin, who currently serves in the Marines, was the inspiration for her project.

“You don’t see a lot of that or hear a lot about that anymore. And I believe there’s a lot more than you hear about. So I just wanted to bring the spotlight on her and what she’s doing,” says Pack N Mail President Sean Harrigan said.