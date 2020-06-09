Local student presents at World Food Prize New York Institute

MAINE ENDWELL – A Maine-Endwell freshman is being recognized for her hard work and research on a country she has ties to.

Isabelle Bordages was selected by one of her teachers to submit a paper to the World Food Prize New York Institute.

The annual event, usually held at Cornell University, features students from across the state who research a problem related to hunger and food insecurity in a country of their choice.

Bordages picked Egypt and their water scarcity problem, as her grandmother grew up there and the two are close.

She says it gave the two some additional quality time together.

“It felt good because I got some recognition and my work at school is recognized so the teachers knew that I was doing the work and then they choose me out of everyone so that felt good,” says Bordages.

After almost 3 months of research and writing, Bordages presented her paper on May 27th.

The presentation was moved online due to COVID-19 concerns.

She says that the format was more insightful as participants were put into small groups to share and ask questions.