Local student art chosen for White House Egg Roll event

CHENANGO FORKS, NY – Two local students were picked to have their artwork displayed in a very special way.

Chenango Forks sophomore Gianna Rullo and junior, Julia Kurcin , were both selected to have their artwork representing the New York State eggs at the annual White House Egg Roll event.

The Chenango Forks art department was approached in March about designing the eggs, and were eager to have their students participate, even with the short notice.

Kurcin chose to paint her design while Rullo created digital art.

“I picked the New York City skyline and the Twin Towers because that’s a big part of something that we represent in New York and I kind of just went with it from there and just brainstormed,” says Kurcin.

Unfortunately, the Egg Roll was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

While their art wasn’t displayed on actual eggs, it is still online.

“I was a little disappointed there wasn’t going to be as much fun, I guess, with the design, but I was still happy to get chosen and I was really proud that it was still out there,” says Rullo.

The students are both part of the advanced art program at Chenango Forks.