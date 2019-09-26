Local small businesses receive $10,000 grants

ENDICOTT N.Y – The Town of Union is helping new and existing small businesses to open and expand along Main Street in Endicott and Johnson City.

The town’s Local Development Corporation announced four $10,000 grants as part of a pilot program to move business plans from design to construction.

A news conference was held yesterday in front of the future home of Johnson City Coffee Roasting in the village’s downtown.

Other recipients were Seneka Spine in Endicott, Fat Cat Books in JC and Mindful Health and Wellness in Endicott.

Mindful Health owner Gina Torto says she plans to use the money to make her building handicapped accessible.

“Upgrade our bathroom so that it is handicapped accessible. It’s really small right now. And we’re also going to be putting in a lift for wheelchair access so that people in wheelchairs or wheelchair-bound can still receive the services that are so important,” says Torto.

Evans, who also owns All About Collectibles and More in the Oakdale Mall, recently purchased Fat Cat Books from longtime owner Tawna Lewis.