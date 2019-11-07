Local singer Ayana Del Valle at the Forum

BINGHAMTON, NY – The Binghamton Philharmonic is featuring some homegrown talent for its concert this weekend titled Simone, Ellington and Parks.

Local singer Ayana Del Valle will sing songs made famous by Nina Simone and others.

The show honors America’s classical music which is jazz and its impact on our cultural landscape.



It will be Del Valle’s first time in her professional career performing in front of a full string orchestra.

She says it’s a tremendous honor to sing on the Forum stage.

“I have been working as a professional musician for many years and this does feel like another level. I’ve even performed in Carnegie Hall. 3 times I’ve been at Carnegie, certainly wasn’t the headliner, but still can say that I performed there. But, to me, this means so much more.”

The orchestra will also perform selections arranged by local composer Santino DeAngelo and former Arts Council Director and radio announcer Sharon Ball will read reflections on Rosa Parks.

The performance is Saturday night at 7:30 at the Forum Theatre.

Del Valle will arrive in style in My Grandpa’s Hudson at 7 o’clock, entering on a red carpet.

For tickets, go to BinghamtonPhilharmonic.org.