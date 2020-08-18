Local Republicans hold “Back the Blue” rally

VESTAL, NY – Local Republicans hosted their state leader for a pro-police rally that included attacks on Democratic Congressman Anthony Brindisi.

New York GOP Chairman Nick Langworthy headlined a Back The Blue event held outside the Vestal Police Department this afternoon.

He was joined by several dozen Republican elected officials, candidates and supporters.

Langworthy says police officers are heroes who risk their lives every day to keep the community safe.

“At a time when our law enforcement is under siege from radical leftists, anarchists and criminals, we stand here today to proudly declare we back the blue,” says Langworthy.

Among the speakers at the rally was Republican Congressional Candidate Claudia Tenney who is preparing for a rematch with Brindisi this Fall.

Tenney cites Brindisi’s vote to eliminate the transfer of military surplus equipment to police agencies as evidence that the freshman Democrat is anti-police.

Tenney says she’ll never flip-flop in her support for law enforcement.

“I have the endorsement of the New York State Troopers. That’s an unusual and very honored endorsement from the investigators and numerous other law enforcement throughout this community have taken the step to support which is something they don’t typically do,” says Tenney.

A spokesman for Brindisi says the Congressman does not support defunding the police and is leading a bipartisan effort to punish cities that try to abolish or cut funding to their police.

He says the Democrat thanks law enforcement for their brave service.