Local police donate to Turkey Drive

BINGHAMTON, NY – Police cars from across our area swarmed the Vestal Walmart this morning to come to the aid of a turkey drive.

In what has become an annual tradition, local law enforcement agencies and their unions have pooled their resources to make an enormous donation to the Thanks 4 Giving fundraiser.

The morning began at the Walmart in Johnson City where officers purchased Approximately 400 turkeys, valued at about 4 thousand dollars.

They then caravaned to the Vestal Walmart to deliver the birds.

JC Police Benevolent Association President Jody Kennedy says local first responders consider it their duty to help in any way possible.

“As police officers, the fire department, we are always serving the community in a response to help. That’s what we feel like we’re doing now, today, with Catholic Charities. We’re helping them. They need help. They need assistance. We all came together once again, to assist our community with this very large turkey donation,” says Kennedy.

The donation makes a total of about 1,300 turkeys that Catholic Charities has received so far to provide for local families in need.

The drive has 2 days left to reach its goal of 35 hundred turkeys, plus side dishes to round out the baskets.

The donation makes a total of about 1,300 turkeys that Catholic Charities has received so far to provide for local families in need.

The drive has 2 days left to reach its goal of 3,500 turkeys, plus side dishes to round out the baskets.