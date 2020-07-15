Local photography studio launches contest looking for unique senior photo idea

JOHNSON CITY, NY – The new school may not have begun yet, but a local photographer is giving upcoming seniors a unique opportunity.

The Unique Session Contest is taking applications for wild ideas that students may have for their senior pictures for 2021.

The best idea will win a free session with Sean Murphy Studios, which is based in Johnson City.

Anyone in Broome and Tioga county can send in their ideas to Murphy, as well as parts of northern Pennsylvania.

The winner will receive a free Platinum Senior Session which includes a 60-90 minute session, smart phone app, digital files, and 15 prints (any size you would like, up to 11×14). A $300 value.

Photographer Sean Murphy says he came up with the idea after a fun session with 2020 seniors from Vestal High School.

“We used green and yellow smoke bombs, and they were all wearing cap and gown, and they were walking down this hillside with this green and yellow smoke billowing around them. It was a really fun and entertaining shoot. We had a great time doing it, and it sort of sparked this idea ‘that was a pretty wild idea. What else can people come up with,'” says Murphy.

There are only a few rules for the contest:

They must be affordable and local and parents must support the plan.

In order to submit an application, you can visit SeanMurphyStudios.com.