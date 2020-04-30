Local photographer dedicates time to photographing families outside their homes, asks for CHOW donations as payment

BINGHAMTON, NY – Broome County’s first Community Champion is a woman who is committed to preserving moments in time during the crisis.

Kelly Mellander is a professional photographer and owner of KL Photography in Endicott.

After seeing social media posts about The Front Steps Project, she decided to bring it to Broome County.

The program consists of Mellander taking photos of families on their porches during this pandemic, capturing seconds in the lives of 175 local families so far, with another 120 lined up.

Mellander charges nothing for the photos, instead asking for a donation to CHOW.

“Being able to document this, and families being able to look back years from now and see this. I mean, even the kids that are young and don’t really understand what’s going on, you know, their parents will tell them, ‘This is the time you weren’t in school and this is what was happening in the world and we donated to CHOW, and we helped families be able to have food,'” says Mellander.

Mellander says that she started the project with a goal to raise $1,000, but has since surpassed $5,500.

To set up a portrait for your own family you can visit KLPhoto.US to send her a message or search K L Photography on Facebook and Instagram.

You can also donate to CHOW via her Go Fund Me page.