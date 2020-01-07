Local orthodontist combines his two locations

BINGHAMTON, NY – A local orthodontist has consolidated his two local locations into one new state-of-the-art facility.

Orthodontics of the Southern Tier cut the ribbon on its new office located at 3439 Vestal Parkway East next to Roberts Eyecare.

Doctor Helmy Mostafa purchased the practice in 2013 and recently decided to combine its two offices, one in Binghamton and the other in Endicott, into the new Vestal location.

Mostafa says he offers a wide variety of modern and innovative treatments including functional appliances, metal braces, tooth-colored ceramic braces and Invisalign, a clear alternative to braces known as a thermoplastic aligner.

Mostafa says he’s very meticulous when it comes to straightening teeth

“When it comes to placing brackets, I want them to be as ideal as possible in their position to get the best alignment possible. On top of that, I make wire bends, artistic bends in the wires to get the best and most optimum alignment I can get,” says Mostafa.

Mostafa says his doctorate specialized in thermoplastic aligners giving him greater insight into the use of Invisalign.

He says he also uses special software, a 3-D scanner and digital x-rays in his practice.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, click here.