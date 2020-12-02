Local organizations receive donations courtesy of Ascension Lourdes Auxiliary

BINGHAMTON, NY – 8 groups in our area are about to receive support courtesy of the Ascension Lourdes Auxiliary.

$5,000 will go to Ascension Lourdes Youth Services, and will be used for in-school mental health support and other services.

$4,000 will go to RISE New York and its computer school, and Tioga County Rural Ministry and its plan to help families dealing with job loss during the pandemic.

$3,000 will go to Cornell Cooperative Extension for its work in education and mental health.

$2500 will go to the Broome County Urban League for its after school programs, and Allied Christians of Tioga County for its to-go containers and disposable cutlery.

$2,000 will go to ACHIEVE to buy sanitizing products for local group homes, and St. Michael’s meal program and its to-go containers and disposable cutlery.