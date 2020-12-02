Local organizations receive donations courtesy of Ascension Lourdes Auxiliary

Local News

by: NC 34 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

BINGHAMTON, NY – 8 groups in our area are about to receive support courtesy of the Ascension Lourdes Auxiliary.

$5,000 will go to Ascension Lourdes Youth Services, and will be used for in-school mental health support and other services.

$4,000 will go to RISE New York and its computer school, and Tioga County Rural Ministry and its plan to help families dealing with job loss during the pandemic.

$3,000 will go to Cornell Cooperative Extension for its work in education and mental health.

$2500 will go to the Broome County Urban League for its after school programs, and Allied Christians of Tioga County for its to-go containers and disposable cutlery.

$2,000 will go to ACHIEVE to buy sanitizing products for local group homes, and St. Michael’s meal program and its to-go containers and disposable cutlery.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Top Stories

Election

Local News

More Local News