Local officials weigh in negatively about Cuomo’s license plate plan

BINGHAMTON N.Y -Local elected officials are adding their voices to the outcry over Governor Cuomo’s plan to force vehicle owners to replace license plates that are more than 10 years-old.



The Democratic Governor’s plan would require anyone with a plate older than ten years to purchase a new one for a $25 fee and an additional $20 if they want to keep their existing number.



Cuomo says it’s a safety concern as many of the plates are peeling and aren’t easily read by the Thruway’s new license plate readers.



Republican Assemblyman Cliff Crouch calls the plan a cash grab and another onerous fee for the struggling middle class.



Republican Broome County Clerk Joe Mihalko says the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles should instead focus on producing plates that don’t peel and to fixing its statewide computer system which is prone to crashing.