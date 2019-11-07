Local non-profit builds wheelchair ramps

BINGHAMTON, NY – A local foundation is celebrating and recognizing the work done by non-profits it has funded.

At the Binghamton Club yesterday, the Klee Foundation held its 10th annual Grantee Reception.

One volunteer, Bill Austin, representing the Broome County Council of Churches Ramp It Up Youth Initiative, received the Arthur Orr Award for Exemplary Volunteer Service.



During the building season, Austin regularly devotes his time to building ramps for those with special needs.

Austin says the ramps are built free of charge.

“We build a ramp for people who have a need. Perhaps a wheelchair and can’t get out of the house. They need a lot of assistance getting out of the house and we make it much easier. I mean, all the people we build the ramps for are very gracious and are really thankful for what we do,” says Austin.

Austin volunteers roughly 60 hours per month during the building season, supervising teams of young adults and serving as an ambassador for the program.