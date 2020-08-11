Local musicians win song competition

BINGHAMTON, NY – A pair of local musicians are celebrating after winning an international contest.

Robert Siegers and Cricket Tombs, member of the group Duo Meridian, won an award in the 2020 West Coast Songwriters International Song Contest.

The song, titled Arcing to Arcturus, won in the instrumental category, with Siegers playing the banjo, and Tombs on the violin.

Siegers feels that winning the award was validating as both a songwriter and performer.

But, Siegers says, at first, he didn’t actually believe that they won their category.

“It was exciting. They just sent an email. I just kind of kept scrolling down, scrolled down. I didn’t read the top because it actually said you are one of the winners. But, I just was looking at it, expecting not to find the name there. And then, sure enough, it said Arcing to Arcturus. So, my daughter was with me and it was kind of like what?” says Siegers.

Siegers says the inspiration for the song stems from his job as an astronomy educator at Kopernik Observatory, with most of the duo’s songs revolving around a space theme.