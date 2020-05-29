Local musician writes COVID-19 song

BINGHAMTON, NY – As the arts continue to help people find peace amid the pandemic, a local musician is sharing her own endeavor.

Singer songwriter Lorraine Bates of Vestal has been writing music for 30 years.

While watching the news, she noticed many people saying we’re in this together, and thought it would be a good theme for a song.

Bates says the song took 2 days to write, and then she recorded it with her guitar.

She says everyone should find something creative to do right now.

“If you do have an art or a craft or some kind of project to do, it makes you feel good to dive right in and be creative, because it helps you get out of, you know, the health issues and all the things going on. It takes away from any depression or panic that you might feel,” says Bates.

You can watch the full performance below.