Local mother/daughter team sews masks

BINGHAMTON, NY – While industry ramps up its production of PPE, many individuals have taken it upon themselves to sew cloth masks for those who need them.

While these masks may not be appropriate for medical professionals, they can be used by other workers, many of whom are now being asked to wear them.

Broome County Legislator Kim Myers, her daughter Annie and other family and friends have been sewing cloth masks using leftover scraps of fabric.

So far, they’ve produced well over a thousand of them.

Myers, whose father Dick Stack founded Dick’s Sporting Goods, says our community will get through this.

“I was born and raised in Broome County. I still live here and probably always will live here. That’s the thing about our county, we step up. We’re not the only ones, there’s a Facebook group, there’s a number of people who saw the need to make these masks and have mobilized to do that,” says Meyers.

Annie Myers, who’s a 5th grader at All Saints Catholic School in Endicott, has learned to sew despite being born without a right hand.

County Executive Garnar supports the efforts of anyone in a position to make the masks and says that people can drop them off at the donation collection site at the Oakdale Mall Monday through Friday from 8:30 to 2:30 and the county will distribute them to those who need them most.