Local man competes in national pizza competition

ENDWELL N.Y -A local pizza shop had their pies among some of the bets in the country.

George Taylor, who owns Taylor’s Neighborhood Pizza and Sandwich shop in Endwell with his wife, took part in the U.S Pizza Team 2019 Northeast Pizza Cup in Beltsville Maryland.

Competitors competed in the Pizza Classica category which gives the chefs free reign with their pies as long as they are round and baked on the oven stone.

Taylor’s entry was called the crabby Apple and featured extra virgin olive oil, chopped garlic, fresh mozzarella, spinach, apples, crab meat in old bay seasoning, gorgonzola, bacon and a touch of Mike’s hot honey.



While he wasn’t the winner of the grand prize of a trip to to compete in the European Pizza Championship, Taylor says he as able to take a way plenty from the experience.

“It’s like having a whole room full of big brothers. They want to help you out and further your pizza making skills. Just like I do with some people too. We all do things a little bit differently so everybody has something a little bit different to offer,” says Taylor.

Taylor and his wife owned Freschott Pizza in Johnson City for over 20 years before leaving the area in 2014.



When life brought them back to the area two years ago, Taylor did what he knows best and opened up another pizzeria.